The Lady Tigers got a monster night from Cady Helton in a 25-22, 18-25, 25-22 victory over Gordon Lee Thursday night in Catoosa County.
Helton served up 15 aces and added seven kills, seven digs and a block in the win. Brooke Baldwin and Kaitlin Dinkins each had six aces. Baldwin also added two kills and a dig, while Dinkins picked up four kills and one dig.
Kaylee Carpenter finished with three aces and pair of kills. Emmie Chilton had an ace and four assists, while Tiffany Cavin (three aces), Maddox Hollingsworth (four assists) and Sophia Patterson (seven assists) also added to the cause.
Ringgold also took a three-setter in the JV match, 25-14, 19-25 and 15-10. Kaylie Hampton had a team-high six aces and two assists. Noel Fries had two aces and assisted on five points. Emma Varnell collected three aces and 10 assists. Addison Stoner had eight assists and an ace, while Faith Kiesling added five assists and an ace.
Individual statistics for the Lady Trojans had not been provided as of press time.