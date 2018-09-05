The Ringgold Lady Tigers continued their winning ways with a 25-18, 25-17 home win over Dade on Tuesday.
Ringgold (5-2) got eight aces each from Maclaine Donovan and River Lowery. Tahj Griggs had two aces and Katlyn Nichols finished with one.
In the junior varsity match, Ringgold took down the Lady Wolverines in three sets, 25-15, 20-25 and 15-10. Kaylee Hampton led the way with six aces, followed by Emmie Chilton and Tiffany Cavin with five aces each. Brooke Balwin and Sophia Patterson both chipped in with three aces.
Ringgold will head to Rock Spring on Thursday to face Saddle Ridge.