Ringgold’s varsity Lady Tigers needed just two sets to get past Chattanooga Valley in a Tuesday afternoon match in Flintstone, 25-11 and 25-22.
Cady Helton had six aces, five assists and three kills in the win, while Kayleigh Carpenter served up 10 big aces. Brooke Baldwin finished with six aces and three assists. Also helping out was Emmie Chilton (three aces, one assist), Kaitlyn Dinkins (three aces, two assists), Sophia Patterson (three assists, one ace) and Maddox Hollingsworth (two assists).
The night’s JV match also went the way of the visitors by scores of 25-14 and 25-17.
Faith Kiesling had five aces and four assists for the Blue-and-White. Adyson Stoner collected five aces and added an assist. Kaylee Hampton had two aces, an assist and a kill, while Emmie Varnell had two aces and one assist. Other contributors included Noel Fries (one ace, one assist), Sommer Bailey (three assists, one ace) and Kiley Scott (one assist).
Individual statistics for the Lady Eagles had not been provided as of press time.