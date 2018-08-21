The Ringgold Middle School varsity volleyball team picked up a 25-22, 25-15 home win over Lakeview on Monday to move to 3-0 on the season. The Lady Warriors dropped to 0-3 with the loss.
Erin Harvey dealt out four aces in the victory, followed by McClaine Donovan with three and Jenna Pease and Alexis Beacket with two each.
Individual statistics for Lakeview were not provided as of press time.
In the junior varsity match, Ringgold posted a victory, winning both sets by a score of 25-18.
Sophia Patterson had seven aces for Ringgold and Emmie Chilton added four, followed by Kaitlyn Dinkins and Brooke Baldwin with three apiece.
Lakeview will be back in action Tuesday as they host Dade, while Ringgold will not play again until Thursday as they entertain Saddle Ridge.