Ringgold's Lady Tigers went on the road and defeated county rival Lakeview in two sets, 25-15 and 25-17, on Tuesday afternoon.
Maclaine Donavan had six aces for Ringgold. Tahj Griggs added two aces and a block. Jenna Pease collected an ace and had two hits, while Katlyn Nichols and Alexis Bracket both picked up an ace.
Madison Gilliland had four aces and five digs for the Lady Warriors, while June Lindroth recorded six digs.
In the JV match, Ringgold remained undefeated after a 25-17, 22-25, 15-10 victory.
Kaitlin Dinkins and Kylie Hampton paced the offense with four aces each. Tiffany Cavin finished with three aces, while Sophia Patterson and Brooke Baldwin had two apiece.
Individual statistics for the Lakeview JV team were not provided as of press time.