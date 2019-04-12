The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles were dealt a tough 25-22, 25-21 home loss from Mountain View Christian on Thursday, while the OCA junior varsity squad suffered a straight sets loss, 25-1, 25-18.
Individual scoring was not provided as of press time.
"We have improved so much and will continue to get ready for the end of the year tournament," head coach Emily Shamblin said of her varsity squad. "(The JV) improved so much from the first set to the second. In the second set we started to play our game."