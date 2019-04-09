The Oakwood Christian Middle School Lady Eagles rallied from five points down in the opening set on Tuesday and rode the momentum to a 25-20, 25-18 sweep of St. Jude in a ISC conference match in Chickamauga.
Oakwood trailed 15-10 in the opening set, but responded with five straight points, including two on aces by Mana Gilchrist, to tie the score at 15 apiece. The Lady Eagles and the Saints would find themselves tied again at 17, 18, 19 and 20 before the home team put on one final flurry.
The Lady Eagles would score the last five points of the set. An ace by Caroline Tindall got OCA to set point before Gilchrist put it away with a kill.
In the second set, the Lady Eagles trailed early, but rallied to take a 16-15 lead when Gilchrist stepped to the service line. She would reel off six consecutive points, four coming by way of an ace, while three of her aces were consecutive. Oakwood would finish up by winning nine of the final 12 points to polish off the set and the match.
Gilchrist had eight aces on the evening to go with five kills and one block. Allison Tucker had three aces in the first set, all consecutively. Tindall had a kill to go with an ace. Cadyn Cahill also added a kill, while Natalie Overton recorded one ace.
Oakwood is scheduled to play at home on Thursday with matches against Mountain View Christian. The varsity will play at 5 p.m., followed by the JV match at 6.