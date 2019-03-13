The Oakwood Christian Middle School volleyball teams lost home matches to Silverdale Baptist on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles' JV squad fell by scores on 25-10 and 25-6, while the OCA varsity team lost 25-21 and 25-15.
Individual statistics had not been provided as of press time.
Despite the losses, Coach Emily Shamblin said she was encouraged by what she saw.
"The (JV) girls have so much potential," she began. "I'm proud of how hard they have worked so far this season. It was just our second game of the season and I'm so excited to see how much we continue to improve and grow as a team.
"I'm also proud of how much the (varsity) girls have improved from our first game to this game (Tuesday was Oakwood's second match of the season). We had an 'attack' mindset and we're playing very well together. I'm so excited to see how much more we can grow this season."