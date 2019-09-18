The Lakeview Lady Warriors’ varsity team added to their win total with a home victory over Dade County on Tuesday, 25-17 and 25-10.
Jessy Blevins had four aces and three kills for Lakeview. Kaile Richez picked up three aces and collected three service points, while Zoey Martin had six aces, five service points and a pair of kills.
Dade would win the JV match in three sets, 16-25, 25-20 and 15-6. AnnaBelle Davis had five service points and Rylee Roden had four service points, while each of the two players finished the match with three points.