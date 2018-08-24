The Lakeview Lady Warriors made it two straight varsity wins in a row after a 25-22, 25-10 win over Rossville on Thursday.
Individual statistics for Lakeview (2-3) were not available as of press time.
Elizabeth Bagley had four kills and an ace for Rossville (1-3). BreeAnna Ledford finished with three aces and Meagan Cordova had two. Brylee Benson, Ivey Stargel and Kacie Poarch each had one kill, while Bryanna Galindo had one ace.
In the JV match, Lakeview scored a 25-12, 25-18 win. No individual statistics for the Lady Warriors were available as of press time.
Stella Stephens and Maya Bible had two aces each for Rossville, while Piper Newbille and Ashley Ladd had one ace.