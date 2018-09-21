The Rossville Lady Bulldogs put up a fight, but ultimately fell to visiting Lakeview on Thursday, 25-20 and 25-16.
Individual statistics for the Lady Warriors (6-7) had not been provided as of press time.
BreeAnna Ledford had a team-best nine digs for Rossville (3-8) to go with a kill and an ace. Elizabeth Bagley finished with three kills, three digs and an ace. Bryanna Galindo recorded five digs and two kills, while Meagan Cordova had two aces and two digs.
Also getting on the stat sheet was Brylee Benson (one ace, one dig) and Ivey Stargel (three digs).
In the JV match, Lakeview won by scores of 25-12 and 25-22.
Individual statistics for the Lady Warriors had not been provided as of press time.
Piper Newbille had three aces and two kills for the Lady Bulldogs. Haylee Cross added four digs and two aces. Rilynn Strickland and Ashley Ladd had one ace apiece, while Maya Bible and Callie Hayes each chipped in with one dig.