The Lakeview Lady Warriors scored a big 25-21, 25-22 victory over Saddle Ridge on Tuesday afternoon.
June Lindroth had seven digs for Lakeview (3-5). Talisha Torres finished with six digs and Madison Gilliland dropped in four aces.
Saddle Ridge (5-2) got five kills, two digs, a block and an ace from Jaden Tucker and four kills and six digs from Markella Johnson. Kaitlyn Helton recorded seven digs and added an assist. Caitlyn Lambitz had four digs, two aces and a kill, while Erin Lemons racked up two aces, three assists, a kill and six digs.
Also getting on the stat sheet was Auriyan McClure (two aces, two digs, one kill), Kamryn Johnston (two kills, one assist, one dig), Kayla Bailey (two kills) and Maria Bule’ (five digs, two assists and one kill).
Ringgold will come to Saddle Ridge on Thursday, while Lakeview will travel to Heritage.
In the junior varsity match, the Lady Mustangs picked up a hard-fought victory, 26-24, 20-25 and 15-9.
Fanny Barber had four aces and three kills in the win. Cecelia Davenport had four kills and a pair of aces. Vianca Segarra served up three kills to go with an assist and a kill, while Mallony Mitchell had three digs and a kill.
Also helping out was Mercedes Mitchell (three assists), Maylyn Clement (two digs), Maggie Hambrick (one ace, one dig) and Mandy Moyer (one dig).