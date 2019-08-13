The Lakeview Middle School volleyball team began the 2019 season with a 25-13, 25-9 home win over Rossville on Monday.
Madolynn Loyd had 14 service points and two blocks for the Lady Warriors, while Jessy Blevins came up with 11 service points in the victory.
Ashley Ladd and Haylee Cross each had two aces for the Lady Bulldogs, while Ladd also picked up one kill.
The junior varsity match went to three sets before Lakeview pulled out a 25-18, 19-25, 15-3 win.
Mercedes Thompson had 25 total service points for Lakeview. AnnaBelle Davis added 11 service points for the hosts.
For Rossville, Stella Stephens served up 11 aces in a row in one stretch. Maya Bible had four aces, followed by Olivia Middlebrooks with two. Alexis Hicks had a pair of kills with Ianna Luttrell adding one.