The LaFayette Lady Ramblers earned a volleyball sweep in Rossville on Tuesday, beating the Lady Bulldogs in the varsity match, 25-6 and 25-21, before a 25-18, 25-8 victory in the JV match.
The Lady Ramblers got 10 aces from Erin Ball in the varsity win. Sierra Cunningham had two kills and three aces, while Michalea Baker had two kills and an ace.
Stella Stephens had four aces for the varsity Lady Bulldogs. Hailey Burns added an ace and two digs, while Haylee Cross and Piper Newbille each had an ace and a kill.
LaFayette’s JV team was led by three aces from Rhiannon Ramirez. Mya Woodard, Kylia Van Pelt and Malorie Durham each had one ace, while Sydney Hess picked up a kill.
Rossville got an ace and a kill from both Maya Bible and Alexis Hicks, one ace apiece from Ana Anguiana and Ianna Luttrell and a dig from Callie Hayes.