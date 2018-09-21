The LaFayette Lady Ramblers claimed a 25-13, 25-19 decision over Chattanooga Valley on Thursday night.
Jenna Torbett had four assists and an ace in the victory. Sierra Cunningham had seven assists and two kills. Bella Brown picked up three aces and three kills, while Michaela Baker had three aces and two assists.
Also contributing was Shelby Madden (two kills, two aces), Erin Ball (one ace), Kenedy Ludy (two assists) and Gracie Headrick (one assist).
Individual statistics for the Lady Eagles had not been provided as of press time.
In the JV match, the Lady Ramblers picked up a three-set victory, 25-18, 23-25 and 15-8.
Mya Woodard had five aces and one block in the victory. Sydney Hess chipped in with a pair of aces. McKayla Oliver had one assist, while Jayda English picked up a kill and an ace. Rosibel Fuentes, Carson Stroop, Elizabeth Gonzalez and Kaylee Meeks all had one ace in the victory.