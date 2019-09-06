The LaFayette Lady Ramblers scored wins over Lakeview Thursday afternoon in south Walker County. LaFayette’s varsity team picked up a 25-9, 25-15 victory, while the Lady Ramblers’ JV team won, 25-7 and 25-11.
Michalea Baker had a huge night with 12 kills and an ace for the Lady Ramblers. Erin Ball had three aces and two kills. Jenna Torbett helped out with nine assists, while Sierra Cunningham added five aces and two kills. Gracie Headrick had three assists and Kenedy Ludy added one kill.
At the service line, Sydney Hess collected six aces, followed by Rhiannon Ramirez with five, Jayda English and Aleia Harris with three apiece and Gracie Rambo and Mya Woodard with one each.
Individual statistics for the Lady Warriors were not available as of press time.