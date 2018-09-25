The LaFayette Lady Ramblers concluded the home portion of its schedule on Monday afternoon as they swept Dade County in straight sets.
In the varsity match, LaFayette picked up the victory, 25-13 and 25-20, as Bella Brown had six aces and one kill in the victory. Michaela Baker had five kills and two aces. Kylia Van Pelt finished with three aces, while Kenedy Ludy helped out with six assists.
Also contributing in the victory was Sierra Cunningham (two kills, one ace), Shelby Madden (one ace, one kill), Jenna Torbett (one ace) and Gracie Headrick (two assists).
In the junior varsity match, the Lady Ramblers won by scores of 25-17 and 25-20. Mya Woodard had four aces, while MaKayla Oliver, Sydney Hess and Rosibel Fuentes had three aces each. Jayda English collected two aces, while Kaylee Meeks and Carson Stroop had one ace apiece. Stroop also added a block.