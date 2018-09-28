The LaFayette Lady Ramblers picked up an important win over Saddle Ridge on Thursday, winning 9-25, 25-23 and 25-19 in the varsity match.
Individual statistics for LaFayette were not available as of press time.
For Saddle Ridge, Natalee McClain had six aces, six kills and 14 digs. Markella Johnson had seven digs to go with a dig and an ace. Jaden Tucker had six aces, seven kills, four digs and two blocks. Erin Lemons recorded eight assists, three digs and an ace, while Caitlyn Lambitz had seven digs, two aces and two kills.
Also contributing was Maria Bule' (five assists, one ace), Auriyan McClure (five digs) and Kamryn Johnston (one assist, one dig).
In the JV match, the Lady Mustangs won 25-10 and 25-23 as Vianca Segarra had 10 aces, 10 assists, four kills and a dig. Fanny Barber had 10 kills, eight digs and an ace. Mallony Mitchell served up six aces. Mandy Moyer had six digs, three kills and two aces, while Maylyn Clement picked up three digs.
Also helping out was Maggie Hambrick (two digs), Mercedes Mitchell (one dig) and Lydia Haggard (one ace, one assist and one dig).
The North Georgia Athletic Conference tournament will begin on Monday at Heritage Middle School, concluding with the finals on Wednesday.