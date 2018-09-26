The LaFayette Lady Ramblers won a three-set thriller at Ringgold on Tuesday, beating the Lady Tigers, 25-22, 11-25 and 26-24.
Gracie Headrick had three aces and two assists in the win. Shelby Madden added two aces and a block, while Bella Brown, Michaela Baker and Erin Ball each had two aces and one kill. Also contributing in the victory was Jenna Torbett (two assists), Sierra Cunningham (one kill) and Kylia Van Pelt (one ace).
Maclaine Donovan and Tahj Griggs paced Ringgold with five aces each, while Griggs picked up a block. Cady Helton had two aces. Erin Harvey and River Lowery both added one ace and Genna Pease had one block.
In the JV match, the Lady Tigers completed a 13-0 season with a 25-15, 25-23 win.
Brooke Baldwin and Emmie Chilton both had three aces in the win. Tiffany Kevin had two aces, while Kaylee Hampton, Noel Fries and Kaitlin Dinkins each had one ace.
Sydney Hess had three aces for LaFayette, followed by Jayda English and Carson Stroop with two each and Mya Woodard with one.