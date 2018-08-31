The LaFayette Lady Ramblers rallied from a set down to beat Lakeview, 21-25, 25-15, 25-16 at home on Thursday.
Shelby Madden had six aces, six kills, four blocks and an assist in the win. Michaela Baker finished with three aces, two kills, a block and a dig, while Bella Brown added three kills and an ace.
Other standouts included Kenedy Ludy (three digs, five assists), Erin Ball (one ace), Gracie Headrick (one assist) and Kaylee Meeks (three aces, one dig).
Chrsitina Collins had nine kills for the Lady Warriors, while Talisha Torres collected six aces.
In the JV match, Lakeview prevailed 25-15, 25-23.
Elizabeth Gonzalez had four aces for the Lady Ramblers, while Mya Woodard and Carson Stroop each had one ace. Kylia VanPelt added a block and a dig.
Individual statistics for the Lakeview JV team were not available as of press time.
LaFayette will host Heritage on Tuesday, while Lakeview will entertain Saddle Ridge.