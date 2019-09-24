The LaFayette Lady Ramblers made very quick work of the visiting Dade Lady Wolverines on Tuesday with a 25-1, 25-4 victory in south Walker County.
LaFayette led 1-0 in the opening set when Erin Ball went back to serve. Ball would reel off the next 22 service points in a row as Lady Ramblers overwhelmed the visitors. Ball also was the first to serve for the Lady Ramblers in the second set and clicked off nine consecutive points before Dade finally got on the scoreboard.
Ball finished with 32 service points in the match. Michaela Baker and Sierra Cunningham each had four kills. Elizabeth Blas Gonzalez and Jenna Torbett each had three assists, while Kenedy Ludy had three digs.
The Heritage Lady Generals picked up a 25-11, 25-16 win over Christian Heritage on Monday.
Haylee Brownsey had eight kills in the victory. Aaliyah Rodgers added four kills and Carmiya Motter recorded three kills and four aces. Ava Davey finished with six aces and Shelby Moses had five aces.
In the JV match, Heritage picked up a 25-17, 25-19 win as Lauren Yarbrough collected eight aces and Kampbell Moore added four.
On Tuesday, Heritage earned a 25-7, 25-13 win over Saddle Ridge. Davey had a team-high four kills to go with an ace. Rodgers picked up three kills and two blocks, while Motter had three kills, two blocks and an ace. Brownsey added five aces and two blocks. Sydney McAllister recorded six assists and two aces and Georgia Taylor had three assists and a pair of digs.
Mercedes Mitchell had nine assists and five digs for the Lady Mustangs. Erin Lemons had four assists, two kills and two digs. Maggie Hambrick picked up six digs and one kill. Aubrey Nowlin had two kills and three blocks, while Fanny Barber added three digs.
Vianca Segarra (two digs, one kill), Cecelia Davenport (two kills, two blocks, one ace) and Sierra Nowlin (one kill) also contributed for Saddle Ridge.
Heritage took the JV match by scores of 25-12 and 25-8.
Moore had four kills and eight aces, while Yarbrough picked up four assists for the Lady Generals. Lexi Berery had four aces and two kills. Adalie Phillips recorded three aces and three assists and Emorie Coles had three digs.
Lydia Haggard paced Saddle Ridge with three kills and three digs. Mary Kate Thurman had an ace and five assists. Mandy Moyer added two kills and Lanie Hamilton had two kills, two assists and two digs. Olivia White, Jessica Morris and Alesia Leaks all had one kill apiece.