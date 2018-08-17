The LaFayette Lady Ramblers made a trip to Whitfield County on Thursday and returned home with a split in their first two matches of the year.
LaFayette fell to Gladden, 25-21, 25-15, but rebounded for a 25-9, 25-19 win over host Eastbrook.
Shelby Madden and Bella Brown each had three kills against Gladden with Brown adding an ace. Michaela Baker and Sierra Cunningham each had two kills. Erin Ball served up three aces. Jenna Torbett had two aces, while Kaylee Meeks had one kill. Kenedy Ludy and Gracie Headrick each dished out three assists while Headrick also recorded an ace.
In the nightcap, Madden had a dozen aces to pace the team. Torbett had seven aces in the match, followed by Headrick with five and Baker with four. Baker also recorded one kill. Brown and Ball had one ace apiece with Brown adding a block and Meeks chipped in with one dig on the defensive side.
LaFayette (1-1) will travel to Jasper on Saturday to play in a tournament at Pickens.