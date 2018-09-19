The LaFayette Lady Ramblers got a stern test from visiting Rossville on Tuesday, but were finally able to claim a 14-25, 25-23, 25-15 victory over the gritty Lady Bulldogs.
Shelby Madden had nine aces and two hits in the win. Bella Brown finished with five kills, six hits, a block and a tip. Michaela Baker had four kills, three hits and an ace, while Sierra Cunningham had five kills, four hits, three tips and one ace.
Jenna Torbett finished with six assists, followed by Gracie Headrick with five and Kenedy Ludy with two. Also getting on the stat sheet was Kaylee Meeks (two digs) and Kylia VanPelt (one tip).
Sydney Hess had a huge afternoon for the LaFayette JV team with 20 aces in the 25-4, 25-7 victory. Elizabeth Gonzalez had four aces, while Jayda English had three kills, a tip and an ace.
Also contributing in the win was Rosibel Fuentes (two assists), Carson Stroop (one ace) and Mya Woodard (one ace).