The LaFayette Lady Ramblers varsity and JV teams swept a doubleheader at New Hope Middle School in Whitfield County on Monday to get their seasons off to 1-0 starts.
The LaFayette JV squad won its match, 25-10 and 25-8, while the varsity picked up a 25-13, 25-8 victory.
Erin Ball had a big night with eight aces and three kills. Micheala Baker finished with five aces and three kills. Kenedy Ludy added an ace and an assist, while also Gracie Headrick had an ace and an assist.
Jayda English finished with nine aces on the day, while Gracie Rambo picked up three aces. Jenna Torbett had four assists, while Elizabeth Blas Gonzalez, Rhiannon Ramriez and Mya Woodard all had one ace apiece.