The LaFayette varsity and junior varsity teams defeated Saddle Ridge Thursday afternoon in Rock Spring.
In the varsity match, LaFayette outlasted the Lady Mustangs, 25-23, 16-25 and 25-15, as Michaela Baker had a dozen kills and an ace.
Jenna Torbett had seven assists to go with two aces and two kills. Gracie Headrick finished with six assists and two aces. Sierra Cunningham served up three aces and recorded two kills, while Erin Ball had an ace and a kill.
The JV match saw Saddle Ridge win the opening set, 25-14, but LaFayette would comeback with 25-18 and 15-3 wins to polish off the sweep.
Mya Woodard had five aces, followed by Gracie Rambo with four and Sydney Hess with two. Aleia Harris also had two aces to go with a kill and Jayda English chipped in with an ace and a kill.
Individual statistics for Saddle Ridge had not been provided as of press time.
Chattanooga Valley sweeps Rossville
The Chattanooga Valley varsity Lady Eagles scored a 25-20, 25-22 win at home against Rossville on Thursday.
Individual statistics for CVMS had not been provided as of press time.
The Lady Bulldogs got seven aces and five digs from Ashley Ladd, three kills, three digs and two aces from Piper Newbille and four digs from Allie Brooks.
Stella Stephens finished with five digs and an ace, while Haylee Cross (three digs, one ace, one kill), Rilynn Strickland (one ace, one assist, one dig), Brooklyn Davis (one kill, one dig) and Hailey Burns (one ace) also contributed for Rossville.
CVMS also won the junior varsity match by scores of 24-26, 25-17 and 15-12.
Maya Bible had six aces for Rossville, including four consecutively, and three kills. Kailie Wingate and Olivia Middlebrooks each had four aces, while Middlebrooks also had a kill and a dig. Ana Anguiano finished with three aces and three kills, while Callie Hayes, I’Yonna Benford and Ianna Luttrell all had two aces. Luttrell also picked up one kill and one dig.