It was a post-Labor Day sweep for the Chattanooga Valley varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams on Tuesday as they both won matches in Trenton.
The JV team picked up the three-set victory (scores were unavailable) after dropping the opening set. Standouts included Deborah Gutierrez, Abby Knight, Izzy Boyko and Emma Bowman, according to Coach Jennifer Hobbs, while Cerrish Letson delivered five unreturnable serves.
The CVMS varsity team needed just two sets for a 25-19, 25-23 win. Emily Ensley and Sara Friar had eight consecutive unreturnable serves and three aces. Cami Towns, Allie Young and Caitlyn Smolik were touted as defensive stars of the night with three digs and attacks at the net.