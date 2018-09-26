The Heritage varsity volleyball team picked up a 25-20, 25-16 victory over Chattanooga Valley on Tuesday afternoon. Individual statistics for the Lady Generals were not available as of press time.
Paris Shelton had five aces for the Lady Eagles, followed by three from Madison Lennon, two from Koda O'Dell and one from Katieann Thompson. Thompson and Cate Voyles were praised by head coach Jennifer Hobbs for their defense at the net as they combined for three blocks.
CVMS won the junior varsity match in three sets, rallying for a 24-26, 25-20 and 15-12 victory. Sara Friar had three aces and Allie Young had one ace. Other standouts included Cami Towns, Emily Ensley, Caitlyn Smolik and Betsy Hixson.