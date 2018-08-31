The Heritage Lady Generals stayed unbeaten on the season, improving to 6-0 after a 25-12, 25-11 home win over Rossville on Thursday.
Individual statistics for Heritage were not provided as of press time.
Elizabeth Bagley had three kills for the Lady Bulldogs. Brylee Benson finished with an ace, a kill and three digs, while BreeAnna Ledford added three digs and an ace.
Also chipping in for Rossville was Bryanna Galindo (one kill, one dig), Ivey Stargel (two aces, one dig) and Kacie Poarch (one dig).
Heritage will play at LaFayette on Tuesday, while Rossville (1-5) will host Chattanooga Valley.
In the junior varsity match, Heritage won in three sets. 25-11, 25-27, 25-12.
Individual statistics for Heritage were not provided as of press time.
Ashley Ladd and Haylee Cross each had three aces and two kills for the Lady Bulldogs. Piper Newbille collected three aces and a dig. Rilynn Strickland had two kills and an ace, while Stella Stephens added one kill.