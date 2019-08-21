The Heritage Lady Generals took a volleyball doubleheader over Lakeview Tuesday afternoon in Boynton.
The Heritage varsity won 25-16 and 25-22, while the JV scores were 25-21 and 25-11. Individual statistics for the Lady Generals had not been provided as of press time.
The Lady Warriors got seven digs from Tilda Lindroth in the varsity match. In the JV match, AnnaBelle Davis had four aces, three kills and six total service points, while Mercedes Thompson finished with three kills and a pair of aces.
In Flintstone, the Gordon Lee varsity Lady Trojans defeated Chattanooga Valley in straight sets, 25-10 and 25-11, before the Lady Eagles claimed the JV match in a three-set thriller, 24-26, 25-23 and 16-14. Individual statistics for Gordon Lee had not been provided as of press time.
For CVMS, Cami Towns had an ace in the varsity match, while setter Emily Ensley was a standout. In the JV match, standouts included setter Deborah Gutierrez, along with the serving of Captain Autumn Blevins and Emma Bowman.