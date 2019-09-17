The Heritage Lady Generals picked up a 25-12, 25-11 home victory over LaFayette on Tuesday in an NGAC match.
Aaliyah Rodgers had six aces and three kills for the Lady Generals. Haylee Brownsey and Ava Davey each had four kills, while Carmiya Motter picked up four kills, three aces and two blocks. Sydney McAllister had four aces and seven assists, while Georgia Taylor added three aces and six assists.
In the junior varsity match, Heritage claimed the win, 25-15 and 25-12, as Lexi Berry served up nine aces and hammered home four kills.
Individual statistics for the Lady Ramblers were not available as of press time.