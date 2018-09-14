Heritage and Gordon Lee have had their share of memorable volleyball matches over the past few years and the two longtime rivals put on another show for fans on Thursday.
In the end, however, it was the Lady Generals staying unbeaten on the season after a thrilling 20-25, 25-11, 28-26 victory.
Aaliyah Rodgers had six aces and three hits for Heritage. Annasten Sterl had four aces, four hits, three assists and a dig. Lauren Mock had two aces and four hits, while Molly Cason had two aces and two hits.
Also contributing in the victory was Jilly Brown (two hits), Carmiya Motter (five hits, one block) and Haylee Brownsey (two hits).
Individual statistics for the Lady Trojans had not been provided as of press time.