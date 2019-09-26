The Heritage Lady Generals were pushed to three sets twice on Thursday, but emerged victorious in both matches.
The Heritage varsity won 15-25, 25-23, 25-12 as Haylee Brownsey paced the offense with 11 kills and eight aces to go with two blocks and a dig. Ava Davey also added 11 kills, five aces and two digs. Sydney McAllister had nine aces, five kills and 24 assists, while Aaliyah Rodgers finished with seven kills, two digs and a block.
Also contributing was Georgia Taylor (eight assists, three digs, two aces), Carmiya Motter (four kills, four blocks, two digs), Miya Whitfield (two digs), Shelby Moses (two digs) and Lily Brown (two kills, one dig).
Heritage also took the JV match by scores of 25-10, 18-25 and 15-6. Lexi Berry had five kills and three aces. Adalie Phillips collected five aces, seven assists and a pair of digs. Lauren Yarbrough finished with five aces, four assists and two kills. Kampbell Moore had two kills and an ace, while Aireanna Williams picked up three kills and an ace.
LaFayette squeezes past Ringgold
The LaFayette Lady Ramblers won a tooth-and-nail battle at home against Ringgold on Thursday, 25-8, 22-25 and 25-19.
Michaela Baker had 10 kills and a pair of aces. Erin Ball added four aces, two kills and served with 100 percent accuracy. Jenna Torbett finished with four aces and seven assists. Sierra Cunningham picked up five aces and a kill. Kenedy Ludy had three digs and one assist, while Gracie Headrick had two aces and three assists.
Scoring and stats for Ringgold had not been provided as of time.