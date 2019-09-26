The Heritage Lady Generals were pushed to three sets twice on Thursday, but emerged victorious in both matches.
The Heritage varsity won 15-25, 25-23, 25-12 as Haylee Brownsey paced the offense with 11 kills and eight aces to go with two blocks and a dig. Ava Davey also added 11 kills, five aces and two digs. Sydney McAllister had nine aces, five kills and 24 assists, while Aaliyah Rodgers finished with seven kills, two digs and a block.
Also contributing was Georgia Taylor (eight assists, three digs, two aces), Carmiya Motter (four kills, four blocks, two digs), Miya Whitfield (two digs), Shelby Moses (two digs) and Lily Brown (two kills, one dig).
Heritage also took the JV match by scores of 25-10, 18-25 and 15-6. Lexi Berry had five kills and three aces. Adalie Phillips collected five aces, seven assists and a pair of digs. Lauren Yarbrough finished with five aces, four assists and two kills. Kampbell Moore had two kills and an ace, while Aireanna Williams picked up three kills and an ace.
LaFayette squeezes past Ringgold
The LaFayette Lady Ramblers won a tooth-and-nail battle at home against Ringgold on Thursday, 25-8, 22-25 and 25-19.
Michaela Baker had 10 kills and a pair of aces. Erin Ball added four aces, two kills and served with 100 percent accuracy. Jenna Torbett finished with four aces and seven assists. Sierra Cunningham picked up five aces and a kill. Kenedy Ludy had three digs and one assist, while Gracie Headrick had two aces and three assists.
Cady Helton paced Ringgold with 11 aces, 12 digs, nine assists and eight kills. Kayleigh Carpenter picked up three aces, two digs and a pair of kills. Kaitlyn Dinkins added three aces and three assists, while Sophia Patterson had six digs and four assists.
Other contributors for the Lady Tigers included Brooke Baldwin (six assists, three kills, three digs) and Tiffany Cavin (five assists, one dig). Ringgold finished its season at 5-3 overall.
LaFayette also won the JV match, 25-20 and 25-18. Individual statistics for the Lady Ramblers were not available as of press time.
Kaylie Hampton had three aces and four assists for the Blue-and-White. Faith Kiesling recorded an ace and two assists, while Layla Guffey (one ace), Kinsey Miller (one block) and Emma Varnell (one kill) also got on the stat sheet for the JV Lady Tigers, who finished the year at 6-2.
Saddle Ridge splits with Dade
The varsity Lady Mustangs rolled to a 25-15, 25-11 victory over Dade on Thursday as Vianca Segarra had six aces, four digs and a kill. Cecelia Davenport added five kills, while Erin Lemons had a solid night with six assists, four digs, four kills and three aces.
Maggie Hambrick collected five aces, seven digs and a kill. Fanny Barber finished with four kills, four digs and two aces. Aubrey Nowlin had four kills and two aces, while Mercedes Mitchell had a kill and nine assists. Also contributing in the win was Sierra Nowlin (three digs, one kill) and Makenna Meloche (one assist).
The Saddle Ridge JV fell short in its match, 25-7 and 25-23. Emma Hixson had seven kills and two digs in the loss. Lydia Haggard added four aces and three kills, while Mary Kate Thurman picked up four digs, three assists and an ace.
The rest of the individual statistics included Olivia White (two aces), Lanie Hamilton (two assists, three digs), Alesia Leaks (two kills) and Mandy Moyer (two kills, two digs).