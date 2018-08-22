Two teams expected to make deep runs in the North Georgia Athletic Conference this season met in Boynton on Tuesday and it was the host Heritage Lady Generals withstanding a couple of rallies by the visiting Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs to pull out a 25-20, 25-19 victory.
Heritage led most of the way in the opening set, but Saddle Ridge would battle back to pull within a single point at 14-13. However, the Lady Generals would eventually right the ship and pulled away for the win.
Then in the second set, Heritage stormed out to a 19-7 lead before the Lady Mustangs finally got back on track. They would slice the deficit down to 20-16 before the Lady Generals finally were able to stop the momentum and polish off the sweep.
Aaliyah Rodgers had six aces and two digs for Heritage (3-0) in the win. Jilly Brown finished with two aces, a kill and a block. Lauren Mock had an ace and block. Annasten Sterl collected three assists, a dig and an ace, while Carmiya Motter had one kill and one dig.
For Saddle Ridge (2-1), Markell Johnson had a team-best six kills and added five digs. Natalee McClain had nine digs to go with two aces and four kills. Jaden Tucker also had nine digs, while adding two kills and two blocks. Erin Lemons had seven assists, six digs, two aces and a kill, while Kaitlyn Helton finished with seven digs.
Other standouts included Auriyan McClure (four digs, one kill), Kamryn Johnston (four digs, two kills, one ace, one assist), Caitlyn Lambitz (four digs, one assist) and Maria Bule' (four digs, one assist).
In the JV match, Saddle Ridge was able to score a 25-18, 25-17 win behind six aces, a kill and an assist by Vianca Segarra. CeCe Davenport had four kills, two aces and a dig. Fanny Barber served up four aces and recorded two digs, while Maggie Hambrick had three aces and two digs.
Also getting on the scoresheet was Mercedes Mitchell (two assists, one dig), Mallony Mitchell (two digs) and Maylyn Clement (one dig).
Individual statistics for the Heritage JV were not available as of press time.
Heritage will host LaFayette on Thursday, while Saddle Ridge will play again on Aug. 28 at Rossville.