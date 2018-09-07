The Heritage Lady Generals moved to 8-0 on the season after getting past Lakeview, 25-22, 25-20, in a home match on Thursday.
Individual statistics for Heritage had not been provided as of press time.
Lakeview (3-6) got seven service points from Kylie Bell. June Lindroth had six service points, while she and Madison Gilliland added six digs apiece. Christina Collins chipped in with three aces and four blocks.
In the JV match, Heritage picked up the victory, 25-7 and 25-17.
No further details had been provided as of press time.