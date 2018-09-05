The Heritage Lady Generals were pushed the three sets on Tuesday afternoon, but rallied to score a 23-25, 25-23, 25-8 victory at LaFayette.
Aaliyah Rodgers had nine assists and four kills in the victory. Molly Cason had six aces and three kills. Jilly Brown recorded eight kills, while Annasten Sterl had five assist in two blocks.
Also contributing for Heritage was Lauren Mock (two kills), Carmiya Motter (two kills) and Sydney McAllister (four assists).
For LaFayette, Shelby Madden had three kills, three digs and a block. Jenna Torbett served up seven aces and had one assist. Bella Brown collected three aces to go with one kill, while Michaela Baker had three kills and one ace.
Also getting on the stat sheet was Erin Ball (two aces), Kenedy Ludy (three assists), Gracie Hedrick (one assist) and Kaylee Meeks (one dig).
Heritage (7-0) will be at home on Thursday to face Lakeview, while LaFayette (2-3) will travel north to Gordon Lee.