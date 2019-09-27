The North Georgia Athletic Conference has set its brackets for its season-ending volleyball tournament.
The tournament will be played at Dade Elementary School, starting on Monday.
The first set of games will begin at 5 p.m. with top-seeded Heritage taking on eighth-seeded Dade and second-seeded Gordon Lee battling seventh-seeded Chattanooga Valley.
At 6 p.m., fourth-seeded Saddle Ridge will take on fifth-seeded Ringgold, while third-seeded LaFayette will face off with sixth-seeded Lakeview.
The Heritage-Dade winner will take on the Saddle Ridge-Ringgold winner at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, while the Gordon Lee-Chattanooga Valley winner will face the LaFayette-Lakeview winner at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
The championship match is slated for 5 p.m. on Wednesday with the awards ceremony to follow.