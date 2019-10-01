The championship match of the 2019 North Georgia Athletic Conference volleyball tournament will be played at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Dade County High School in Trenton and it will be two teams that know each other quite well.
Top-seeded Heritage moved on to the finals after a win over No. 5-seeded Ringgold on Tuesday, while No. 2-seeded Gordon Lee advanced with a win over No. 3-seeded LaFayette.
Scores and stats from the Heritage-Ringgold match had not been provided as of press time.
Gordon Lee defeated LaFayette, 25-18 and 25-13. Individual statistics for the Lady Trojans were not available as of press time.
The Lady Ramblers got four kills from Michaela Baker and one ace and one kill each from Erin Ball and Sierra Cunningham. Jenna Torbett had three assists and one ace in the loss, while Gracie Headrick finished with two assists and one ace.