The Heritage Middle School Lady Generals started out strong and finished strong in a 25-14, 25-15 varsity win at Ringgold on Thursday.
Carmiya Motter had a solid all-around match with five aces, five kills and five blocks. Aaliyah Rodgers and Haylee Brownsey both had six kills, while Rodgers also added three aces. Ava Davey collected four kills. Georgia Taylor had four aces and 11 assists, while Sydney McAllister recorded two kills, two aces and 10 assists.
For the Lady Tigers, Brooke Baldwin had four aces and four digs. Cady Helton dished out nine assists to go with two aces and four digs, while Kayleigh Carpenter picked up an ace, two assists and a dig. Also chipping in for Ringgold was Emmie Chilton (one ace), Tiffany Cavin (two assists, two blocks), Sophia Patterson (two assists) and Mattox Hollingsworth (one assist).
Ringgold took the win in a thrilling JV match, 25-20, 11-25 and 15-13.
Kaylie Hampton paced the offense with four aces to go with two assists. Kinsay Miller added three aces. Noel Fries had two aces and four assists. Faith Keisling picked up two aces and an assist, while Emma Varnell and Adyson Stoner both had two assists.
Gordon Lee sweeps Lakeview
The Lady Trojans rallied from a set down to post a 22-25, 25-12, 25-17 win over Lakeview Thursday afternoon in Chickamauga.
Individual statistics for the Lady Trojans had not been provided as of press time.
For the Lady Warriors, Lily Qualls had seven aces, three kills, five service points and seven total points. Jessy Blevins had five service points, two aces and four points, while Tilda Lindroth finished with eight digs.
Gordon Lee also took the JV match by scores of 25-21 and 25-11.
Individual statistics for the Lady Trojans had not been provided as of press time.
AnnaBelle Davis had six points and two kills for Lakeview, while Bailey Smith added four service points.