The Heritage Lady Generals stayed unbeaten on Tuesday, moving to 5-0 after a 2-1 victory against county rival Ringgold.
Ringgold won the first set, 27-25, but Heritage would rally to win the final two by scores of 25-15 and 25-17.
Aaliyah Rodgers had eight aces and two kills for Heritage. Lauren Mock picked up three kills, while Molly Cason had a nice all-around game with four digs, two aces, two kills and two assists.
Ringgold (3-2) got four aces from Cady Helton with 4 aces, two from Erin Harvey and one each from Maclaine Donovan and Genna Pease.
Ringgold won the JV match, 25-16, 25-16, to stay undefeated. Brooke Baldwin had nine aces, followed by Emmie Chilton with six, Faith Keisling with three and Kaylie Hampton with two.
Heritage will host Rossville on Thursday, while Ringgold will travel to Gordon Lee.