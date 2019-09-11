The Heritage Lady Generals picked up another victory on Tuesday, this time on the road at Lakeview.
Heritage won the varsity match, 25-6 and 25-16, as Carmiya Motter collected eight kills on the day. Aaliyah Rodgers finished with five kills and a dozen aces. Sydney McAllister had 12 assists, while Georgia Taylor recorded eight assists. Ava Davey chipped in with six kills and three aces.
Zoey Martin had three kills and an ace for Lakeview.
The JV Lady Generals fell behind by a set, but rallied for a 14-25, 25-15, 15-9 victory.
Aireanna Williams had seven aces in the win. Lexi Berry added four kills, while Adalie Phillips and Lauren Yarbrough had eight assists apiece.
The Lady Warriors got 11 aces and five kills from Mercedes Thompson, three service points from Rylee Roden and four from AnnaBelle Davis.