The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans picked up a home victory on Thursday with a thrilling 25-23, 28-26 victory over visiting LaFayette in varsity action.
Individual statistics for Gordon Lee were not available as of press time.
Shelby Madden had five aces for LaFayette. Michaela Baker had four kills and two aces. Jenna Torbett had two aces and two assists, while Erin Ball had two kills.
Also contributing for the Lady Ramblers was Bella Brown (one kill), Kaylee Meeks (one dig, one ace), Gracie Headrick (one ace, one assist) and Kenedy Ludy (one assist).
Gordon Lee also took the JV game with an exciting 23-25, 25-18, 15-13 win.
Individual statistics for the Lady Trojans were not available as of press time.
Carson Stroop had six aces for LaFayette. Jayda English added five aces. Rosibel Fuentes had three aces and Mya Woodard finished with two. Kylia Van Pelt had two kill in the loss and MaKayla Oliver picked up an ace and an assist.