The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans swept a varsity/junior varsity doubleheader against Rossville on Tuesday afternoon. The Gordon Lee varsity posted a 25-5, 25-13 win, while the JV team scored a 24-26, 25-14, 15-8 victory.
Individual statistics for the Lady Trojans had not been provided as of press time.
For Rossville, Ashley Ladd had four digs, two aces and a kill in the varsity match. Piper Newbille added three digs and a kill. Haylee Cross had two digs. Savannah Hall and Rilynn Strickland each added one dig, while Hailey Burns and Stella Stephens each recorded an ace.
The Lady Bulldogs got four aces from Olivia Middlebrooks and Maya Bible in the JV match, while Bible also had one kill. Kailie Wingate and Ana Anguiano both had three aces and a kill, while Ianna Luttrell had three kills and a dig.
Ringgold holds off Lakeview challenge
The Ringgold Lady Tigers needed three sets to get past county rival Lakeview, 25-17, 24-26, 25-21, in a thrilling match on Tuesday.
Cady Helton served up a dozen aces for Ringgold (5-2) to go with 14 digs, eight assists and three kills. Brooke Baldwin had a solid all-around afternoon with four aces, seven assists, three kills and five digs, while Kaitlyn Dinkins finished with four assists, three aces and three digs.
Tiffany Cavin dished out eight assists, a kill and an ace. Sophia Patterson had three aces, five assists and four digs. Emmie Chilton picked up an ace, a kill and a dig, while Kayleigh Carpenter had two kills and an assist.
For the Lady Warriors, Jessy Blevins had seven digs, four service points and a pair of kills. Chloe Qualls finished with two kills and nine digs. Tilda Lindroth had eight service points and 14 digs, while Madolynn Loyd had eight kills, three digs, two aces and finished with 13 total points.
Ringgold (6-1) took the win in the JV match, 26-24 and 25-19, behind seven aces from Adyson Stoner and four aces and two assists from Faith Keisling. Kinsey Miller had three aces, three assists and a kill, while Emma Varnell served up three aces and one assist.
Also contributing to the win was Laila Guffey (two aces, three assists), Sommer Bailey (two aces, one assist), Kiley Scott (two assists), Noel Fries (one ace, one assist) and Kaylie Hampton (one ace).
Lakeview got six aces from AnnaBelle Davis, four digs from and five service points and one ace from Jayden Williams.