Tuesday's volleyball match between Gordon Lee Middle School and Lakeview Middle School had it all - drama, nervousness, excitement and, finally, elation.
The elation, however, was confined to only the visitors' bench at the end as Gordon Lee put up a huge third-set rally and took down the upset-minded Lady Warriors in a three-set thriller at Lakeview.
The Lady Trojans scored a 25-15 win in the opening set before the Lady Warriors came back to win the second set, 25-17. The third set was tied at 10 when the drama really ramped up.
Coming out of a timeout, Lakeview reeled off eight of the next 10 points to grab an 18-12 lead. But the Lady Trojans began to chip away, cutting the gap down to 19-18 after winning a long rally before a kill by Riley Shirley would tie the score at 19 apiece.
That's when Gordon Lee sixth grader Reece Roberts really began to make her presence known for the Navy-and-White.
Roberts served up back-to-back aces and added another unreturnable serve to give her team a three-point lead. A Lakeview hitting error was followed by another Roberts ace to bring Gordon Lee to match point.
Lakeview would earn the next point and a kill by Madison Gilliland cut the deficit down to 24-21 as the Lady Warriors look to steal back the momentum one final time. However, one final service error by Lakeview would finally end the match.
Roberts would finish with 13 total service points on the afternoon, while Rachal Young added 10 service points.
Gilliland had five aces for Lakeview. Talisha Torres had 10 service points and nine digs, while Christina Collins had seven kills for the Lady Warriors.
Gordon Lee will host Ringgold on Thursday, while Lakeview will travel south to LaFayette.