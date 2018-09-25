The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans made the short drive to Rossville on Tuesday and swept past the host Lady Bulldogs in straight sets, 25-17 and 25-6.
McKinleigh Steele had 16 service points on the afternoon for the Lady Trojans, including 14 in a row in the second set to close out the match. Rachal Young picked up six service points in the victory.
For Rossville, Elizabeth Bagley had five kills, followed by Brylee Benson with two kills and an ace. BreeAnna Ledford finished with two aces and a kill, while Ivey Stargel had one kill.
In the JV match, Gordon Lee walked away with a 25-18, 25-13 win. Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
Rilynn Strickland had four kills for Rossville. Ashley Ladd collected three aces and a kill. Piper Newbille had two kills. Stella Stephens added two aces and Haylee Cross recorded one ace.