The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans racked up 20 hits on Tuesday and picked up an 18-0 league win over Rossville.
Kaitlyn Wagoner got the win in the circle and also went 3-for-3 at the plate with a pair of doubles and a triple. Kylie Collins had three singles and a double in four at-bats. Dallas Wagoner had a double has one of her three hits, while Alana McLeod (three singles) and Courtney Hollis (two singles) aided the cause.
Gordon Lee (1-0) will head to Jack Mattox Park this weekend to participate in the Back To School Tournament, hosted by Ringgold Middle School.
Individual statistics for Rossville (0-1) were not provided as of press time. The Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to play again at Dade on Aug. 30.