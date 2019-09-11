The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans scored a home sweep over Saddle Ridge on Tuesday, outlasting the Lady Mustangs in the opener, 28-26, before rallying for a 25-19 win to close it out.
In a back-and-forth opening set, Reagan Yancey’s kill staved off set point for the Lady Mustangs as Gordon Lee tied the score at 25. She would add another point on a block at 27-26 before one final kill ended the set. Lexi Bridges also had two big kills and a block to help the Lady Trojans take the early lead.
Gordon Lee trailed 9-2 in the second set, but won eight of the next nine points to pull even at 10-10 before going on to take control late. A kill by Yancey made it 16-14 and gave her team the lead for good, while Jaylie Haney and Reese Roberts set the ball well all match long for the hosts.
For the Lady Mustangs, Erin Lemons had an active afternoon with five kills, six aces, 12 digs and 15 assists. Vianca Segarra picked up four kills, 10 digs and two aces, while Aubrey Nowlin also had four kills to go with two assists, an ace and a dig.
Defensively, Maggie Hambrick finished with 18 digs, while adding two aces, three assists and a kill. Mercedes Mitchell also had 18 digs and a kill, while Fanny Barber had a dozen digs, two aces and one kill. Also contributing was Cecelia Davenport (one block, one kill), Mary Alice Ertz (two digs) and Makenna Meloche (one assist, one kill).
In the junior varsity match, Gordon Lee won 25-13, 25-13 behind a couple of big performances from Hallie Bassham and Maddie Hayworth. Bassham had an ace and seven service points in the opening set, while Hayworth had an ace and six service points in the opener before an ace and four consecutive service points in the second set.
Addison Cagle had an ace in each set, Annabelle Ogle picked up one ace in the second set and Faith Blesch closed out the match with four straight service points.
For Saddle Ridge, Lydia Haggard had five kills, two aces and two digs. Mary Kate Thurman served up four aces to go with two assists and a dig. Lanie Hamilton added two aces, two digs and three assists, while Libby Kate Parnell had five digs and two kills. Also getting on the stat sheet was Olivia White (two digs), Jessica Morris (one dig) and Mandy Moyer (one dig, one kill).