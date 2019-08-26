The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans welcomed the Rossville Lady Bulldogs to Chickamauga on Monday afternoon and then swept the Blue-and-White in both ends of a doubleheader.
In the varsity match, the Lady Trojans picked up the win, 25-7 and 25-3. Reese Roberts had eight service points in a row in the opening set for Gordon Lee. Bailey Campbell had seven consecutive service points in the first set, while Reagan Yancey controlled the front row for the home team.
Yancey had five service points in the second set, while Jalie Haney closed the match out with 12 service points in a row.
For Rossville, Ashley Ladd had an ace and a kill. Rilynn Strickland also added an ace, while Savannah Hall and Tailor Roe both had one dig.
In the junior varsity match, Gordon Lee scored a 25-12, 25-11 victory. Kaci McDaniel had 10 service points in the opening set. Emerson Loach had seven service points in the second set, while Addison Cagle had six service points to help close out the match.
Stella Stephens had a kill and an ace for the Lady Bulldogs, while Alexis Hicks, Ianna Luttrell and Ana Anguiana also had aces for Rossville.
Heritage sweeps Dade
The Heritage Middle School volleyball team had little trouble with Dade County on Monday afternoon, sweeping the Lady Wolverines in a doubleheader at home.
The varsity Lady Generals cruised, 25-4 and 25-9, while the JV Lady Generals posted a 25-19, 25-15 victory.
Ava Davey finished with 11 aces on the day for the Navy-and-Red.