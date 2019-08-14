Gordon Lee Middle School’s varsity volleyball team started the 2019 season on the right foot with a 25-21, 25-20 win at Lakeview on Tuesday.
Gordon Lee also won the junior varsity match by scores of 25-12 and 25-9. Individual statistics for the Lady Trojans had not been provided as of press time.
Ziara Thompson had six aces for the varsity Lady Warriors, while Jessy Blevins recorded five aces. Tilda Lindroth and Kaile Richez led the defensive effort with eight and six digs, respectively.
JV stats for Lakeview were also not available.