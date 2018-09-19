Chattanooga Valley's varsity team picked up a big win over Gordon Lee on Tuesday, 16-25, 25-23 and 25-20. Lady Eagles' head coach Jennifer Hobbs praised the play of setter Madison Lennon and libero Koda O'Dell, along with Alyssa Wooten, Cate Voyles, Paris Shelton, Macey Smith and Adriana Marks. O'Dell finished with seven aces.
CVMS also won the JV match by a count of 25-21 and 28-26, despite trailing by as many as 10 points in the opening set. Standouts included Emily Ensley, Allie Young, Sara Friar, Betsy Hixon, Emma Bowman, Autumn Blevins and Cami Towns. Friar had three aces in the match.
Individual statistics for Gordon Lee had not been provided as of press time.